Systems taken offline at Mississippi health system due to cyberattack

Ocean Springs, Miss.-based Singing River Health System has taken some of its internal systems offline as it deals with a cyberattack.

The health system said it noticed suspicious activity on its network and took the systems offline, according to an Aug. 21 breach notification from Singing River.

Its IT security teams are working to restore those systems, and the health system is also working with law enforcement and third-party specialists to learn more about the incident.

Singing River said due to this, it will be operating in downtime procedures.