Ransomware attack shuts down network of Upstate New York health system: 5 details

New York-based St. Lawrence Health System's computer network was shut down after an Oct. 27 ransomware attack, according to a News 7 report.



Five things to know:



1. The three-hospital health system with locations in Canton-Potsdam, Massena and Gouverneur discovered a new variant of Ryuk ransomware within hours of the initial attack and disconnected its IT systems.



2. The form of ransomware was not familiar to the health system's antivirus software providers and security agencies, according to the report. The New York Health Department acknowledged the attack and has been in communication with the health system.



3. The hospitals are on downtime protocol and using offline documentation. CIO Lyndon Allen said the health system is taking measures to restore its IT operations and began rebooting the system on the day of the attack.



4. St. Lawrence briefly diverted ambulances from its Canton-Potsdam location, according to the state health department.



5. The health system said it has no evidence that patient information was compromised.



