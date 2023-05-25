Norton Healthcare inching closer to resuming operations after cyber event

Louisville, Ky.-based Norton Healthcare said it is still investigating a May 9 cyber event, but that it is getting closer to resuming operations that have been affected by it.

In a May 24 breach update, the health system said its online scheduling and e-check-in is now available, but says it still cannot receive online payments.

The news comes after WDRB reported May 23 that Norton was experiencing longer wait times when trying to reach its offices by phone and delays in imaging, lab and test results, prescription fulfillment, and MyChart messages due to the incident.

Norton said it is still working to safely restore all of its network applications and is working with a third-party specialist to determine what happened. The health system has not confirmed if this was a cyberattack.