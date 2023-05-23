Norton Healthcare working through backlog of MyChart messages after cyber event

Louisville, Ky.-based Norton Healthcare said it is continuing to work through a backlog of MyChart messages as well as delays in network-related capabilities after a cyber event forced it to temporarily shut down its email and internet access, WDRB reported May 23.

Norton said patients are experiencing longer wait times when trying to reach its offices by phone, and that it is still experiencing delays in imaging, lab and test results, prescription fulfillment, and MyChart messages.

"If you are awaiting test or imaging results, we are working as quickly as we can to bring systems back online. Patients with urgent medical needs will be attended to first," Norton said in a May 22 update that has since been deleted.

The cyber event first started May 9. The health system is not calling it an attack, and is working with the FBI to further investigate the incident.