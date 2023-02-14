Maryland hospital IT systems restored after ransomware attack

Berlin, Md.-based Atlantic General Hospital is back to full operations following a Jan. 29 ransomware attack, the hospital reported on its website.

Outpatient imaging and walk-in lab services had been closed last week as Atlantic General worked to restore its IT network but are now operational. The hospital kept its emergency and surgical services open throughout the incident.

"AGH leadership continues to work with their incident response specialists and reported the event to the FBI," the hospital said in a Feb. 13 statement to the Ocean City (Md.) Dispatch. "Collaboratively, they are actively investigating to determine whether any sensitive data may have been impacted. At the time of this release, the investigation is ongoing."