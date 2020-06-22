Kroger network server breach exposes nearly 11,000 patients' info

The Kroger Co., based in Ohio, reported a hacking incident to HHS on June 18.

The retailer, which has clinics, pharmacies and telemedicine services, reported a hacking incident to its network server that affected 10,974 individuals. Kroger has not responded to a request for comment about the incident.

There have been a few other recent high-profile IT security incidents in healthcare, including:

• Ransomware incident at Springfield, Pa.-based Corzer-Keystone Health System

• Cyberattack at Providence, R.I.-based Care New England, which shut down its computer systems

• A ransomware attack at Rangely (Colo.) District Hospital during which it lost access to several years of medical records

More articles on cybersecurity:

12 largest healthcare data breaches in 2020 so far

Kaiser Permanente experienced 5-hour computer system downtime: 4 details

New Mexico health system email hacks exposed info of 183,000 patients





© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.