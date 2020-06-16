Care New England's computer system down due to data security incident

A data security incident involving Care New England's computer system caused the Providence, R.I.-based health system's website to experience downtime on June 16, local CBS affiliate WPRI reports.

As of 4 p.m. EST June 16, the health system's website displays an error message that reads "The page cannot be displayed because an internal server error has occurred," according to the report.

In a statement to the network on June 16, Care New England's president and CEO James Fanale, MD, said the health system has experienced "a data security incident" and "has employed IT security firms to understand the scope of the incident, and bring the matter to resolution."

Care New England health system comprises Butler Hospital, Women & Infants Hospital, Kent Hospital, VNA of Care New England, the Providence Center and Care New England Wellness Center.

