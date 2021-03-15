Hackers steal health data of 50,000 patients from Pace Program claim company

PeakTPA, a company that manages the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly claims for Medicare and Medicaid users, began notifying 50,000 patients that their data was breached after data from two of PeakTPA's cloud servers was stolen.

On Dec. 31, 2020, PeakTPA learned about the stolen data. The data may have included patients' Social Security numbers, full name and medical treatment information, the company said in a notice on its website.

On Jan. 27, 2021, the criminal group behind the attack, Netwalker, was broken up by the FBI. PeakTPA said Netwalker's leader was arrested and its assets seized.

PeakTPA hired Kroll to provide free identity monitoring, fraud consultation and identity theft restoration to affected patients for three years.

To read the full notice, click here.



