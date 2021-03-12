Utah COVID-19 testing company stored data on public server, exposing 52,000 patients' info

Premier Diagnostics, a Lehi, Utah-based diagnostic testing company, left about 52,000 patients' data exposed last month after storing the information on a publicly accessible server, according to a March 11 KSTU report.

Premier Diagnostics operates 11 COVID-19 testing sites across Utah; to get tested, customers submit pictures of the front and back of their insurance identification cards as well as driver's licenses, passports or other forms of identification.

Between Feb. 22 and March 1, Premier Diagnostics stored these images and data on a publicly exposed server, according to consumer privacy watchdog Comparitech, KSTU reports. Comparitech said it was unaware if any malicious actors got to the data, but it typically only takes cybercriminals "a matter of hours" to get their hands on that type of exposed data, according to the report.

Premier Diagnostics did not respond to KSTU's request for comment.

More articles on cybersecurity:

American Medical Collection Agency reaches 40-state settlement for data breach that exposed 21 million patients' info

39,000 affected in Texas medical lab email hack

34,000 affected in New Hampshire hospital data breach

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.