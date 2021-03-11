34,000 affected in New Hampshire hospital data breach

New London (N.H.) Hospital began notifying 34,878 patients that an unauthorized party gained access to a file on the hospital's network in a targeted cyberattack.

In a March 9 news release, the hospital said it conducted an investigation with an external cybersecurity firm, discovering the data breach occurred July 30, 2020.

On Feb. 16, New London Hospital confirmed the files contained patient names, demographic information and Social Security numbers. It did not contain medical records. The hospital said there is no evidence any of the information has been misused.

The compromised network system is no longer in use at New London Hospital.

The hospital is offering affected individuals free credit monitoring and identity protection services.

