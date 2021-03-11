39,000 affected in Texas medical lab email hack

ProPath, a Dallas-based laboratory testing provider, recently began notifying 39,213 patients that an unauthorized party gained access to two ProPath email accounts.

In a March 4 news release, ProPath said it disabled access to those emails and required password resets to avoid further unauthorized access.

Through an investigation, it discovered Jan. 28 that one or both of the email accounts were accessed between May 4 and Sept. 14, 2020.

The accessed emails contained patient Social Security numbers, financial account information, birthdates and more. ProPath said there is no evidence any of the compromised data has been misused.

For those whose Social Security numbers were affected, ProPath is offering free access to a credit monitoring system.

"ProPath has taken measures to improve its technical safeguards in order to minimize the risk of a similar incident in the future, including implementing additional technical safeguards on its email system and providing additional training to employees to increase awareness of the risks of malicious emails," the news release said.

