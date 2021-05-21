CaptureRx data breach compromised 1.6M individuals' data: 13 hospitals, healthcare providers affected

Four more healthcare providers have been added to the tally of CaptureRx data breach victims. The San Antonio-based health IT company notified the hospitals in April, making them among the 13 hospitals and healthcare organizations targeted by a ransomware attack that exposed patients' data.
CaptureRx helps hospitals manage their 340B drug programs and said it discovered unusual activity in some of its files back in February. Compromised files contained patient records with protected health information, including names, birthdates and prescription details.
CaptureRX reported that there are 1,656,569 known victims affected by the breach.
A list of hospitals and healthcare providers that have reported breaches stemming from the incident and the number of patients affected:
Faxton St. Luke's Healthcare, an affiliate of Mohawk Valley Health System (Utica, N.Y.): more than 17,000
Hudson Headwaters Health Network (Queensbury, N.Y.): 8,100
UPMC Cole (Coudersport, Pa.) and UPMC Wellsboro (Pa.): 7,400
Gifford Health Care (Randolph, Vt.): 6,777
Ascension St. Joseph Hospital (Tawas City, Mich.): 5,807
Brownsville Community Health Center, an affiliate of New Horizon Medical Center: 4,258
Ascension Standish (Mich.) Hospital: 1,705
Adirondack Health (Saranac Lake, N.Y.): 800+
Kaleida Health (Buffalo, N.Y.): 600
Lourdes Hospital (Binghamton, N.Y.): unknown
Penobscot Community Health Care (Bangor, Maine): unknown
Bayhealth (Dover, Del.): unknown
Walmart: unknown