CaptureRx data breach compromised 1.6M individuals' data: 13 hospitals, healthcare providers affected

Four more healthcare providers have been added to the tally of CaptureRx data breach victims. The San Antonio-based health IT company notified the hospitals in April, making them among the 13 hospitals and healthcare organizations targeted by a ransomware attack that exposed patients' data.

CaptureRx helps hospitals manage their 340B drug programs and said it discovered unusual activity in some of its files back in February. Compromised files contained patient records with protected health information, including names, birthdates and prescription details.

CaptureRX reported that there are 1,656,569 known victims affected by the breach.

A list of hospitals and healthcare providers that have reported breaches stemming from the incident and the number of patients affected:

Faxton St. Luke's Healthcare, an affiliate of Mohawk Valley Health System (Utica, N.Y.): more than 17,000

Hudson Headwaters Health Network (Queensbury, N.Y.): 8,100

UPMC Cole (Coudersport, Pa.) and UPMC Wellsboro (Pa.): 7,400

Gifford Health Care (Randolph, Vt.): 6,777

Ascension St. Joseph Hospital (Tawas City, Mich.): 5,807

Brownsville Community Health Center, an affiliate of New Horizon Medical Center: 4,258

Ascension Standish (Mich.) Hospital: 1,705

Adirondack Health (Saranac Lake, N.Y.): 800+

Kaleida Health (Buffalo, N.Y.): 600

Lourdes Hospital (Binghamton, N.Y.): unknown

Penobscot Community Health Care (Bangor, Maine): unknown

Bayhealth (Dover, Del.): unknown

Walmart: unknown