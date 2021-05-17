7,500 Ascension patients added to tally of CaptureRx data breach victims: 8 hospitals, healthcare providers affected

Two Ascension hospitals in Michigan have been added to the tally of CaptureRx data breach victims. The San Antonio-based health IT company notified the hospitals in April, making them part of eight hospitals and healthcare organizations that had patients' data exposed by a ransomware attack.

CaptureRx helps hospitals manage their 340B drug programs and said it discovered unusual activity in some of its files back in February. Compromised files contained patient records with protected health information, including names, birthdates and prescription details.

A list of hospitals and healthcare providers that have reported breaches stemming from the incident and the number of patients affected:

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.