Before CommonSpirit Health, 9 other healthcare ransomware attacks in 2022

Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health, the nation's second-largest nonprofit health system, said Oct. 12 that it was experiencing a ransomware attack that has led to EHR shutdowns and canceled appointments and procedures at its hospitals across the country.

Here are nine other successful or attempted ransomware attacks on health systems and other healthcare providers that Becker's has reported on this year:

1. Ransomware group LockBit reportedly published 12 gigabytes of patient and staff data from a 1,000-bed French hospital in September.

2. Richmond, Texas-based OakBend Medical Center had almost completely restored its clinical systems weeks after a Sept. 1 ransomware attack took them offline. Hacker group Daixin Team reportedly took credit for the attack, threatening to leak records.

3. Russian hackers, known as the Karakurt gang, reportedly threatened to post patient information stolen from Methodist McKinney (Texas) Hospital and two surgery centers on the dark web in August.

4. Patients sued Morristown, Vt.-based Lamoille Health Partners over a June ransomware attack that affected almost 60,000 patients.

5. Daixin Team reportedly took responsibility in June for an alleged ransomware attack on an unnamed Missouri hospital system.

6. Yuma (Ariz.) Regional Medical Center notified patients in June about an April ransomware attack that forced the hospital offline and potentially exposed the protected health information of patients.

7. Irving, Texas-based Christus Health system reportedly successfully blocked a ransomware attack in May, keeping patient data safe. Ransomware group AvosLocker reportedly claimed to be responsible for the incident.

8. Goodman Campbell Brain and Spine of Carmel, Ind., reportedly notified 363,000 patients that their personal health information may have been compromised in a May 20 ransomware attack.

9. Marianna, Fla.-based Jackson Hospital's IT department reportedly quickly stopped a January ransomware attack on its charting software by shutting down the hospital's computer systems.