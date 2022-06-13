Ransomware forced Arizona hospital offline

Yuma (Ariz.) Regional Medical Center notified patients about a ransomware attack that forced the hospital offline and potentially exposed the protected health information of patients.

According to Yuma Regional Medical Center's website, on April 25, the hospital learned that a ransomware attack had affected its internal systems between April 21 and April 25.

An investigation determined that an unauthorized user had removed files from the hospital's system that included patient health information such as names, Social Security numbers, health insurance information and limited medical information relating to care.

The hospital did not say how many patients were affected.

Upon learning of the incident, the hospital took its systems offline, communicated with law enforcement and initiated an investigation.

It is currently mailing letters to all affected patients.