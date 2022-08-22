Hackers plan to post PHI stolen from Texas hospital on the dark web

Hackers threatened to post patient information stolen from Methodist McKinney (Texas) Hospital and two surgery centers on the dark web, according to CBS Dallas Fort Worth.

Russian hackers, known as the Karakurt gang, who are tied to a ransomware attack against the hospital revealed a plan to release the protected health information on Aug. 19. The information stolen from the hospital include 360 gigabytes of files with contracts, prescription scans, patient cards and financial information. The hackers also stole patient Social Security numbers and financial documents from the hospital.

CBS DFW said patients were concerned about the incident and are monitoring their credit.