Texas hospital computer systems hacked, patient Social Security numbers exposed

Russian hackers known as the Karakurt gang have allegedly breached computer systems at Texas-based Methodist McKinney Hospital, Methodist Allen Surgical Center and Methodist Craig Ranch Surgical Center, according to an Aug. 16 report from local news source CBS 11.

On July 5, the hospital and two ASCs said they noticed unusual activity on their systems, according to a joint Aug. 3 notice of data event from the three medical sites.

An investigation into the incident revealed that an unauthorized user had access to its systems between May 20 and July 7.

The hackers copied files that contained patient names, addresses, Social Security numbers, dates of birth, medical history information, medical diagnosis information, treatment information, medical record numbers and health insurance information.

It is unknown how many people were affected.

CBS 11 reported that the Karakurt gang had boasted on the dark web about acquiring 367 gigabytes of data from Methodist McKinney Hospital, Methodist Allen Surgical Center and Methodist Craig Ranch Surgical Center.

The medical facilities said they have alerted authorities about the incident.