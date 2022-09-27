Hacker group publishes stolen data from French hospital

One of the most active ransomware groups targeting the healthcare sector, LockBit, has published 12 gigabytes of patient and staff data from a 1,000-bed French hospital, Bank Info Security reported Sept. 26.

In August, Centre Hospitalier Sud Francilien underwent a cybersecurity attack that compromised Social Security numbers, lab reports and other health data from its systems.

LockBit claimed responsibility for the attack and demanded the hospital pay a ransom of $10 million. The hospital refused and the hackers lowered the ransom payment to $1 million.

Medhy Zeghouf, president of the board of Centre Hospitalier Sud Francilien, said the hospital would not pay the ransom.

The refusal by the hospital caused LockBit to publish the 12 gigabytes of data it had obtained during the hack.

After the event, the French government spent an additional 20 million euros on hospital cybersecurity.

The HHS has released several warnings about the ransomware group LockBit, referring to it as a "significant" cyberthreat to the healthcare industry.