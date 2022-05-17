Christus Health blocks ransomware attack 

Dallas-based Christus Health system has successfully blocked a ransomware attack, keeping patient data safe so far, reported The Dallas Morning News May 16.

The attack was carried out by ransomware group AvosLocker, which claimed credit for the attempted cyberattack across the system with more than 600 facilities, according to Cyberscoop.

Christus Health system became aware of unauthorized activity in one of its regions in early May.

"This was quickly identified and blocked by Christus information security," said Katy Kiser, director of external communications and social media, in a statement. " At this time, it appears that the incident is limited and didn't impact any of Christus Health's patient care or clinical operations."



According to govinfosecurity.com, however, AvosLocker has leaked some data from the alleged attack and posted it on their dark web leak site.