6-figure media campaign targets NewYork-Presbyterian

A labor union is launching a six-figure media campaign against New York City-based NewYork-Presbyterian, accusing the health system of charging exorbitant prices, City & State New York reported Sept. 19.

The 32BJ Service Employees International Union is debuting a television ad Sept. 19 on Bloomberg TV, CNN and NY1 and plans to park a mobile billboard van that will play the video in a continuous loop outside NewYork-Presbyterian facilities over the next weeks, according to the story. After the property services union tried to exclude NewYork-Presbyterian from its new health plan because of the prices of the health system's services, NewYork-Presbyterian said it would charge 32BJ SEIU $25 million to do so. The union stuck with its previous insurer.

"Our members deserve better than the high prices and unfair practices we've seen from NewYork-Presbyterian. Despite receiving hundreds of millions in tax exemptions, we've seen them fall short of their commitment to our communities," union President Manny Pastreich told City & State New York in a statement. "This campaign is just about letting the public know that despite what it claims to be, NewYork-Presbyterian is 'not amazing' for many New Yorkers."

The health system's marketing tagline is "Stay Amazing."

"We're proud to be one of the nation's leading hospitals, one that 32BJ's members continue to seek out when they need the very best care," a NewYork-Presbyterian spokesperson told Becker's in a statement. "Our mission is caring for every New Yorker who comes through our doors, and serving our remarkably diverse communities."