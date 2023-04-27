Why NewYork-Presbyterian's marketing chief decided to 'blow up the brand'

Devika Mathrani, chief marketing and communications officer at New York City-based NewYork-Presbyterian, decided to "blow up the brand" after arriving at the health system in 2021, Marketing Brew reported.

NewYork-Presbyterian had been using the same tagline, "Amazing Things are Happening Here," since the late-1990s, and Ms. Mathrani thought it was time for a refresh, according to the April 26 story. After she started in her new role, she told her CEO: "I think I need to blow up the brand a bit.”

"The reality was that the campaign and the message had gotten quite dated," she told Marketing Brew. "It was all about the white coats and the nurses being amazing, but it didn't really bring the consumer into the story."

She went with a "shorter, snappier" slogan — "Stay Amazing" — that she felt was appropriate at a time, coming out of the pandemic, "where people just needed some optimism," Ms. Mathrani told the news outlet. It also focused more on preventive care. She subsequently worked to overhaul the health system's social media, content and earned media strategies to align with the new brand.