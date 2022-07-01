Hacker group claims it breached a Missouri hospital system

A cybercriminal group is taking responsibility for an alleged ransomware attack on a Missouri hospital system, legal news website JDSupra reported June 30.

Though the nonprofit hospital has not confirmed the attack, DAIXIN Team has been using the dark web to share a link to data that it stole from the hospital, according to a post from a JDSupra contributor.

That data contains patient protected health information, including patient names, dates of birth, medical record numbers, patient account numbers, Social Security numbers, medical information and treatment information, according to the report.

The hackers also claim they stole data related to hospital employees' salaries, information about the hospital's data security system and database tables from its Meditech database.

All information related to the breach comes from the hackers, according to the report.