Texas hospital restores clinical systems 3 weeks after cyberattack

Richmond, Texas-based OakBend Medical Center has almost completely restored its clinical systems after a Sept. 1 ransomware attack took them offline.

The hospital is making "steady progress" in restoring all of its systems that were affected by the ransomware attack, including restoring nearly all of its clinical systems, according to a Sept. 22 update from the hospital.

In the update, OakBend also said it is working with cybersecurity experts to help identify the extent of the data theft as well as how many patients were impacted.

Since the breach, OakBend has implemented multifactor identification, installed new software to monitor future threats and is working to assess whether the malware that affected the systems has been completely removed.

The attack caused the hospital to take all systems offline and place them in lockdown mode.

On Sept. 9, the hospital began rebuilding the systems, but said its phones and email were still impacted.