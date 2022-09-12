Texas hospital hit by ransomware attack

Richmond, Texas-based OakBend Medical Center is notifying patients that it was the target of a ransomware attack on Sept. 1.

In a notice on its website, the Texas medical center said it took all systems offline, placed them in lockdown mode and referred the attack to the FBI, CYD and Fort Bend County's cybersecurity team to investigate the incident.

"At no time was patient safety ever in jeopardy," the notice read.

The health system's IT staff has since been cleared to start rebuilding its systems. In a Sept. 9 update, OakBend reported they were still in the process of rebuilding and that phones and email were still impacted.

The notice listed alternative phone numbers that patients could contact to reach the health system.

OakBend did not disclose whether the attackers breached any patient information from its system.