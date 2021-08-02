After nearly 1 month of EHR downtime, UF Health says patient data was compromised during IT attack

UF Health Central Florida recently began notifying patients that their personal information may have been exposed in a May cyberattack that shut down the Leesburg-based health system's IT systems.

In a July 30 cybersecurity event notice, UF Health said that an investigation into the May incident revealed that some patient information may have been accessible to unauthorized users on its computer network between May 29 and 31.

The patient information compromised included names, Social Security numbers, addresses, birth dates, health insurance details and treatment details. The health system did not respond to a comment request by Becker's about how many patients were affected.

After the cybersecurity event, UF Health's EHR system and other IT systems were down for almost a month, during which the health system switched to paper documentation. UF Health said it brought the EHR back online June 25.

In response to the breach, UF Health is offering affected patients complimentary credit monitoring and identity protection services.

"UF Health takes this issue very seriously and is committed to taking steps to help prevent something like this from happening again, including enhancing the security of our electronic systems and the information we maintain," the health system said.

The health system includes UF Health Leesburg Hospital and UF Health The Villages Hospital.