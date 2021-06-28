UF Health restores EHR nearly 1 month after cyberattack  

UF Health Central Florida brought its EHR system back online June 25 almost one month after the Leesburg-based health system switched to paper documentation after a May 31 cyberattack.

After the cybersecurity event, "out of an abundance of caution, the team responded quickly by disconnecting its clinical application network from the organization’s servers and implementing a series of backup and downtime procedures — including relying on paper documentation — to enable staff to continue to provide safe, effective patient care," a UF Health spokesperson said in a June 25 statement emailed to Becker's.

UF Health continued to provide patient care using offline methods June 1-25. The health system includes UF Health Leesburg Hospital and UF Health The Villages Hospital.

UF Health is still investigating the incident and said it will provide more information as the investigation progresses.