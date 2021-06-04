UF Health reverts to paper records, shuts down IT systems amid cyber attack

Leesburg-based UF Health Central Florida has switched to backup procedures including paper documentation methods across its hospitals and clinics following a recent cyberattack on its IT systems, WKMG reports.

UF Health Central Florida discovered unusual activity across its computer systems May 31, the health system said in a statement shared with WKMG.

UF Health, which includes UF Health Leesburg Hospital and UF Health The Villages Hospital, immediately suspended access to its email network among other system platforms and switched clinicians to paper documentation methods across its hospitals and physician clinics. The hospital also suspended all computer connections between UF Health Central Florida and UF Health's other campuses in Gainesville and Jacksonville, as well as with the University of Florida.

"These types of situations take time to fully resolve," UF Health said in the statement. "We are continuing to methodically investigate to delicately and precisely understand what happened, and are taking the appropriate actions to resolve any and all issues. There is no indication this issue has affected our other health campus locations nor the University of Florida."

The hospital said it does not believe any patient or personnel records have been compromised or shared.