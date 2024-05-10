RN average annual pay in 16 specialties

AMGA's Nursing Specialty Compensation and Pay Practices Survey, released May 8, includes average annual total compensation for 16 different registered nurse specialties.

The survey, produced in collaboration with Korn Ferry, a global organizational consulting firm, was completed by 39 organizations in the U.S. representing almost 4,000 locations and more than 127,000 RNs. Analysts collected the group's average data and in turn reported out the median of the collected data.

Here is the average annual total compensation (median of the data) for RNs, by specialty and location, according to the survey:

Hospital

MedSurg - general: $84,906

MedSurg - specialty: $86,507

Pediatrics: $86,507

Telemetry/monitored: $87,100

Critical care/ICU - general: $85,831

Critical care/ICU - specialty: $87,339

Emergency department: $87,526

Inpatient mental health: $88,504

Labor and Delivery: $85,894

Surgery - OR/pre-op/recovery: $94,110

Hospital outpatient department: $88,275

Clinic/ambulatory care

Primary care: $81,557

Medical: $81,187

Surgical: $86,507

Other

Home health: $85,030

Hospice/palliative care: $86,012

To view the median average hourly base rate for RNs, click here.