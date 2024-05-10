RN average annual pay in 16 specialties

AMGA's Nursing Specialty Compensation and Pay Practices Survey, released May 8, includes average annual total compensation for 16 different registered nurse specialties.
The survey, produced in collaboration with Korn Ferry, a global organizational consulting firm, was completed by 39 organizations in the U.S. representing almost 4,000 locations and more than 127,000 RNs. Analysts collected the group's average data and in turn reported out the median of the collected data.
Here is the average annual total compensation (median of the data) for RNs, by specialty and location, according to the survey:
Hospital
MedSurg - general: $84,906
MedSurg - specialty: $86,507
Pediatrics: $86,507
Telemetry/monitored: $87,100
Critical care/ICU - general: $85,831
Critical care/ICU - specialty: $87,339
Emergency department: $87,526
Inpatient mental health: $88,504
Labor and Delivery: $85,894
Surgery - OR/pre-op/recovery: $94,110
Hospital outpatient department: $88,275
Clinic/ambulatory care
Primary care: $81,557
Medical: $81,187
Surgical: $86,507
Other
Home health: $85,030
Hospice/palliative care: $86,012
To view the median average hourly base rate for RNs, click here.