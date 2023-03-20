10 cities where a $100K salary stretches furthest

In several cities across Texas and the Midwest, a $100,000 salary isn't eaten up by taxes and a high cost of living, Bloomberg reported.

The publication analyzed a recent study from financial information provider SmartAsset. Researchers applied local, state and federal taxes to $100,000 salaries in different U.S. cities, then adjusted the remaining income using cost-of-living data in each area. Necessities like groceries, utilities and transportation were accounted for.

Workers earning $100,000 in these 10 cities see the most of their paycheck as pure take-home pay, according to SmartAsset:





1. Memphis, Tenn. — $86,444 take-home pay on a $100,000 salary

2. El Paso, Texas — $84,966

3. Oklahoma City — $84,498

4. Corpus Christi, Texas — $83,443

5. Lubbock, Texas — $83,350

6. Houston — $81,171

7 (tie). San Antonio — $80,124

7 (tie). Fort Worth, Texas — $80,124

7 (tie). Arlington, Texas — $80,124

10. St. Louis — $79,921



