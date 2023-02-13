Massachusetts hospital remains closed after fire

Signature Healthcare Brockton (Mass.) Hospital remained closed Feb. 10 with no emergency services, elective procedures or other patient care visits after an electrical transformer fire forced the facility to evacuate patients days prior.

That's according to a statement posted on the hospital's website.

The statement said other outlying buildings on the hospital campus and Signature Medical Group ambulatory sites are open.

"We are developing a plan for the redeployment of staff to other areas of the organization," the statement reads. "We are also assessing the relocation of identified hospital outpatient services such as pediatrics, wound, infusion, cardiac and pulmonary testing, vascular lab and extended services and hours for radiology and phlebotomy."

Signature Healthcare also noted that permanent staff are being paid according to their regular schedule, and support services are being provided to all staff through its employee assistance and wellness programs.

The fire initially broke out on Feb. 7, forcing the hospital to evacuate 176 patients, discharge 38 and transport 138 to other area facilities. No injuries were reported.

"Now that the immediate emergency has passed, Signature Healthcare's focus remains committed to our staff's health and well-being and to safely re-open Brockton Hospital as soon as possible. We are following a process to evaluate repairs to re-open the hospital. Assessments from insurance, fire, police, building and utility experts are ongoing," Signature Healthcare's statement reads.



A donations page has been set up to help fire recovery efforts.