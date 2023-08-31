Florida hospital boasts continued care through Idalia

As Hurricane Idalia travels through the Southeast, Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital said its preventive measures held up, including its AquaFence, which can block flood waters that are 15 feet above sea level.

While some hospitals evacuated patients before Idalia touched the U.S., Tampa General Hospital constructed its AquaFence around the facility's perimeter and stocked up on supplies with the plan to ride out the hurricane. The power remained on, and on Aug. 31, the hospital is running "business as usual" with normal operations for patient appointments, procedures and elective surgeries.