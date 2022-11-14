California hospitals erect overflow tents amid flu uptick

At least three hospitals in Southern California have stood up overflow tents in parking lots outside their emergency rooms to handle an influx of flu patients, The San Diego Union-Tribune reported Nov. 11.

Scripps Memorial Hospital in Encinitas, Jacobs Medical Center at UC San Diego Health in La Jolla and Sharp Grossmont Hospital in Mesa are all using overflow tents.

This as the percentage of ER patients with flu symptoms in San Diego County has steadily risen over the last few weeks, with about 9 percent showing flu symptoms for the week ending Nov. 6, according to data cited by the news outlet. Across Scripps hospitals and clinics, 1,695 patients have tested positive for the flu since Sept. 1, up from 471 over the same period last year.

While staff members have largely been able to keep up with the demand, hospital officials are preparing to operate with a slimmer staff in the coming weeks.

"Right now we're OK, but I do worry, as we get into Thanksgiving, Christmas as we have flu and COVID-19, about the sick calls," Ghazala Sharieff, MD, chief medical officer of acute care operations and clinical excellence at San Diego-based Scripps Health, told the Union-Tribune. "We're trying our best to get ahead as much as we can now and get as many scheduled surgeries done as we can."

California is among nine states and regions that reported high flu activity for the week ending Nov. 5. An additional 16 states and regions reported very high levels of flu activity.

Children's hospitals and emergency departments across the U.S. are also grappling with a surge in respiratory syncytial virus. UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh also recently set up a tent outside its ED to manage an increased volume of patients.

It is still too early to tell whether the respiratory viruses' early arrival will fizzle by Christmas or persist through February, according to health experts.







