MedStar Heart & Vascular Institute taps new chair of cardiac surgery

Abeel Mangi, MD, has been named chair of cardiac surgery for Baltimore-based MedStar Heart & Vascular Institute.

The cardiothoracic surgeon joins MedStar from the Yale New Haven (Conn.) Heart and Vascular Center, where he served as the surgical director of the structural heart and cardiac valve program and managing director of the cardiac surgery network. Dr. Mangi also served as professor of surgery at New Haven, Conn.-based Yale University School of Medicine.

Dr. Mangi specializes in complex and re-operative cardiac surgery, aortic and mitral valve repair and replacement, arterial coronary revascularization, transcatheter valve repair and replacement, and ascending aorta and aortic arch replacement. He is a member of numerous societies, has led 40 clinical trials and grants, and authored or co-authored more than 200 publications.

MedStar Heart & Vascular Institute's cardiac surgery program performs more than 2,200 surgeries annually, performed 29 heart transplants in 2020, and is among the top five centers in the U.S. for ventricular assist device implantation.

