Wisconsin hospital to open ahead of schedule

Whitehall, Wis.-based Gundersen Tri-County Hospital is set to open its doors July 24 after projecting that construction would be complete in spring 2024, local news outlet WEAU reported April 23.

Construction will fully wrap up in November. The new hospital will offer services to patients in a 30-mile radius.

"We provide primary care. We provide rehabilitation. We provide everything from all wellness aspects. We're going to be having a lot of new programs in the new building, including diabetic counseling. Things that people had to travel elsewhere for will now be offered close to home," Joni Olson, hospital administrator, told WEAU. "It's designed as such so that there's a collaborative area between the physicians in primary care and their support teams or the lab. Medical assistants, RNs, behavioral health — all of that is encompassed under that one roof."