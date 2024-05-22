Nationwide Children's Hospital gets $100M gift

Andrew Cass -

The Nationwide Foundation is gifting Columbus, Ohio-based Nationwide Children's Hospital $100 million. 

Nationwide Children's will receive the funds over the course of 10 years, according to a May 22 news release from the hospital. It represents the largest corporate foundation commitment to a children's hospital in the U.S. 

The Nationwide Foundation has already contributed $30 million toward its $100 million commitment, according to the release. The foundation will give $10 million gifts annually, each contingent on the Nationwide Foundation board's approval. 

The gift will help fund the hospital's strategic plan, which includes: 

  • Advancing cutting-edge treatment and discovery through integrated clinical care and research.
  • Creating a national model for expanding access to behavioral health services.
  • Creating the healthiest community of children by addressing the social determinants of health.
  • Increasing support for genomics research and personalized medicine.

Copyright © 2024 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

10 Most-Read Articles

>