Nationwide Children's Hospital gets $100M gift

The Nationwide Foundation is gifting Columbus, Ohio-based Nationwide Children's Hospital $100 million.

Nationwide Children's will receive the funds over the course of 10 years, according to a May 22 news release from the hospital. It represents the largest corporate foundation commitment to a children's hospital in the U.S.

The Nationwide Foundation has already contributed $30 million toward its $100 million commitment, according to the release. The foundation will give $10 million gifts annually, each contingent on the Nationwide Foundation board's approval.

The gift will help fund the hospital's strategic plan, which includes: