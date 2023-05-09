Henry Ford unveils $265M hospital tower

Henry Ford Health leaders on May 9 unveiled the new Janet & Jim Riehl North Tower at Henry Ford Macomb Hospital in Clinton Charter Township, Mich.

The five-story, 225,000-square-foot facility features 160 private patient rooms. The tower, which connects to the existing hospital, is the largest expansion project since the hospital was built in 1975 and the largest healthcare investment in Macomb County history, the Detroit-based system said in a news release.

Hospital intensive care beds will increase from 48 to 60 with the opening of the new tower, and all 160 patient rooms can convert to intensive care rooms as critical care demand accelerates in the coming years. Patient care in the tower will begin later this month.

The hospital hired more than 30 employees to staff the tower. Positions included nursing, pharmacy, supply chain, security, patient transport and environmental services.

"This new patient tower is transforming the landscape of our Macomb hospital campus and will provide a technologically advanced, modernized medical setting for our team members, patients and their families alike," Henry Ford Health President and CEO Bob Riney said.