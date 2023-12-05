HCA Florida Hospital gets 2nd freestanding ED

After kicking off construction on its first freestanding emergency department last month, Bradenton-based HCA Florida Blake Hospital has broken ground on a second one in Bradenton.

The 11,500-square-foot facility, HCA Florida South Bradenton Emergency, will feature 12 exam rooms and is expected to serve more than 10,000 patients annually. Along with full-service emergency care, a laboratory, X-rays, CT scanning and ultrasound capabilities will also be provided, a Dec. 5 release shared with Becker's revealed.

A $15 million HCA Florida Healthcare investment, the new facility is expected to bring 32 full-time positions including nursing, paramedics, radiology technicians, security guards, laboratory technicians, pharmacy technicians and housekeeping staff. Over $3 million annually is the expected salary and benefits impact of these newly created positions.

"We are excited to expand our emergency services into South Bradenton and the Bayshore community," Steve Young, CEO at HCA Florida Blake Hospital, said in the release. "HCA Florida Blake Hospital continues to grow to meet the needs of the communities we serve and to ensure residents can receive quality health care services close to home."

Both freestanding EDs are expected to be complete and serving patients by summer 2024.