HCA Florida hospital breaks ground of freestanding ER

Bradenton-based HCA Florida Blake Hospital broke ground on a freestanding emergency department in Palmetto, Fla., the Herald-Tribune reported Nov. 1.

The 10,800-square-foot facility will have 11 exam rooms, according to the report. It will offer X-ray, CT scan, ultrasound, laboratory and pharmacy services.

The project, expected to be completed in summer 2024, will add 26 full-time jobs including nurses, paramedics, radiology technicians and pharmacy technicians, among other positions, according to the report.

Blake Hospital is part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.