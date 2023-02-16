Cleveland Clinic growing U.K. footprint with 3rd London location

Cleveland Clinic London will open a second outpatient facility in the fall, adding to its first London outpatient facility — opened in September 2021 — and its $1 billion, 184-bed hospital that opened in March 2022.

The health system has welcomed almost 60,000 patients at its hospital and outpatient facility in London since opening. The new 13,000-square-foot outpatient center will be used for diagnostics and outpatient and general practice appointments.

"We are excited to be expanding our London footprint with a third location, in the heart of the City of London," Tommaso Falcone, MD, interim CEO of Cleveland Clinic London, said in a Feb. 15 news release. "This will extend our unique model of care to more patients, with fast access to consultants, [general practitioners] and diagnostic services in a state-of-the-art facility."

Cleveland Clinic's portfolio comprises 22 hospitals and more than 220 outpatient facilities, including locations in Ohio, Florida, Las Vegas, Toronto, Abu Dhabi and London.