9 health systems opening hospitals

The following health systems have opened hospitals, advanced proposals to build them or announced plans for them since May 1:

1. Bronson Healthcare opens new Michigan hospital

Kalamazoo, Mich.-based Bronson Healthcare opened its new $22 million hospital in South Haven, Mich., on May 25.

2. U of Iowa reapplies to build $230M hospital after rejection

University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City has resubmitted an application to build a $230 million hospital in North Liberty, Iowa.

3. 108-bed Penn State hospital to open Oct. 1

Penn State Health in Hershey is opening its Hampden Medical Center on Oct. 1.

4. Steward to build $227M hospital in Texas

Wadley Regional Medical Center, a Steward Health Care hospital based in Texarkana, Texas, plans to build a $227 million hospital campus northwest of its current facility, according to a May 11 news release.

5. Ascension St. Vincent plans $325M expansion

Ascension St. Vincent plans to invest $325 million to expand its main hospital campus in Indianapolis. One portion of the project calls for building a brain and spine hospital.

6. Houston Methodist to build 400-bed hospital

Houston Methodist is planning a new 400-bed hospital in Cypress, Texas.

7. MUSC to build $130M hospital

Medical University of South Carolina is planning to build a $130 million hospital in Nexton, a new master-planned community near Charleston.

8. Froedtert plans specialty hospital

Froedtert Health in Wauwatosa, Wis., plans to renovate a shuttered hospital and turn it into a specialized physical rehabilitation facility and medical office building.

9. HCA breaks ground on $68M rural North Carolina hospital

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare broke ground on a $68 million replacement hospital for Angel Medical Center in Franklin, N.C.