8 hospitals planning upgrades, expansions

Here are eight hospitals or health systems that have announced, advanced or completed construction projects since June 1.

1. Oklahoma hospital to more than double bed count in $250M expansion

The 104-bed Saint Francis Hospital South in Tulsa, Okla., is planning a $250 million expansion that will more than double the number of patient beds at the facility.

2. Encompass Health opens 140th hospital

Birmingham, Ala.-based Encompass Health opened its 140th inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Cumming, Ga., the company said June 14.

3. $543M Maryland hospital opens after yearslong delay

UM Capital Region Health and University of Maryland Medical System opened its new $543 million regional hospital in Prince George's County on June 12.

4. Henry Ford plans $318M expansion at Michigan hospital

Henry Ford Health System is planning a $318 million renovation and expansion of its hospital in Clinton Township, Mich., the Detroit-based system said June 8.

5. Dignity hospital seeks OK for $360M expansion

Dignity Health Dominican Hospital in Santa Cruz, Calif., is seeking approval for a $360 million renovation and expansion project.

6. WVU Health System to invest $110M to revamp hospital once slated for closure

Morgantown-based West Virginia University Health System plans to invest $110 million to revamp the Fairmont (W.Va.) Medical Center, which almost shut down last year, according to a June 4 news release.

7. SCL Health plans $650M replacement hospital

SCL Health is planning a $650 million replacement hospital in Wheat Ridge, Colo.

8. Kaiser, Providence Southern California partner on $750M hospital

Kaiser Permanente and Providence Southern California are working together on a $750 million hospital to replace the aging Providence St. Mary Medical Center in Apple Valley, Calif.