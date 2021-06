Birmingham, Ala.-based Encompass Health opened its 140th inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Cumming, Ga., the company said June 14.

The new facility, Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Cumming, is a 50-bed hospital with all private rooms and a large therapy gym.

The facility helps patients recovering from debilitating illnesses and injuries. It offers 24-hour nursing care as well as physical, occupational and speech therapies.