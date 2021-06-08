Henry Ford plans $318M expansion at Michigan hospital

Henry Ford Health System is planning a $318 million renovation and expansion of its hospital in Clinton Township, Mich., the Detroit-based system said June 8.

The expansion project at Henry Ford Macomb includes building a five-story, 225,000-square-foot addition that will have 160 private rooms. The project also will convert the hospital's existing beds to private ones. When complete, the health system will have 361 private beds.

In addition, the project calls for increasing the number of intensive care unit rooms from 48 to 60, redesigning the lobby and adding more parking.

Construction on the expansion is expected to be completed in 2023, according to the news release.