Texas Health plans 3rd new hospital build

Arlington-based Texas Health Resources plans to build a new hospital and medical campus in north McKinney, Texas, expected to open in 2028.

The hospital will initially feature 60 beds, with plans to double in capacity to accommodate future community growth, according to a Feb. 24 health system news release. It will be built on 51 acres and include a medical office building.

The facility will offer a women’s services center with labor and delivery and a neonatal intensive care unit, as well as an emergency department, surgical suites, cardiology services and advanced imaging.

The system announced plans in August to build a new hospital in Willow Park, Texas, and is building Forney, Texas’ first full-service acute care hospital, slated to be complete in 2027.

Texas Health operates 29 hospital locations and more than 420 points of access.

An estimated project cost was not available. Becker’s will update this article if more information becomes available.