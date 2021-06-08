Dignity hospital seeks OK for $360M expansion

Dignity Health Dominican Hospital in Santa Cruz, Calif., is seeking approval for a $360 million renovation and expansion project, according to local news station KSBW.

The project calls for adding 85,000 square feet of space, a new surgery department and three-story parking garage. The hospital also plans to make all of its semiprivate patient rooms fully private.

Dignity Health officials will present the proposal before the Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors this week.

If approved, the first phase of the project will break ground next summer. The project will take about 10 years to complete, according to the report.