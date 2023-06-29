7 recently completed hospital projects

From expansions to new hospitals, here are seven completed hospital projects Becker's has reported since June 13:

1. Dallas, Ore.-based West Valley Hospital held a ribbon cutting June 27 to mark the opening of 19 new licensed beds at the Salem (Ore.) Health-owned critical access hospital.

2. University of Cincinnati Medical Center's 41,000-square-foot emergency department expansion will open July 9.

3. Rockford, Ill.-based Mercyhealth is set to open a new hospital and physician clinic in Crystal Lake, Ill., on July 24.

4. Marshfield Medical Center-Minocqua (Wis.) completed an expansion project that increased the number of inpatient rooms from 19 to 31. Services at the new hospital wing began June 26.

5. HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital in Kissimmee, Fla., opened a freestanding emergency room in neighboring Haines City, The Ledger reported June 21.

6. Cleveland Clinic officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on June 20 for its new hospital in Mentor, Ohio. The hospital officially opens July 11.

7. Rochester, N.Y.-based Highland Hospital unveiled a new $70 million patient tower on June 9 that added four levels to the hospital's southwest wing.