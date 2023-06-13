New York hospital unveils $70M tower

Rochester, N.Y.-based Highland Hospital unveiled a new $70 million patient tower that added four levels to the hospital's southwest wing.

The extra 80,000 square feet adds 58 private patient rooms to the hospital, allow the hospital to provide private rooms for all patients, according to a June 9 Highland Hospital press release.

"Private rooms are becoming a standard of care for hospitals nationwide and we are excited to embrace this standard at Highland to care for our community," Highland Hospital CEO and President Steve Goldstein said in the release. "The pandemic underscored the importance of private rooms for patient care, with benefits including a reduced risk of infections, more space for patient needs, and the positive therapeutic impact of more privacy and less noise during recovery."