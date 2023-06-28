Oregon critical access hospital adds 19 beds, creating 80 positions

Dallas, Ore.-based West Valley Hospital held a ribbon cutting June 27 to mark the opening of 19 new licensed beds at the Salem (Ore.) Health-owned critical access hospital.

The hospital operated six licensed beds before the expansion, according to a June 27 Salem Health news release. The new beds are primarily focused on swing bed level of care.

The $25 million project creates more than 80 new full-time equivalency positions, according to the release. Those positions are in nursing, environmental services, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, pharmacy, access services, care management and supply chain.