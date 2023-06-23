Marshfield Clinic hospital completes 45,000-square-foot expansion

Marshfield Medical Center-Minocqua (Wis.) has completed an expansion project that increases the number of inpatient rooms from 19 to 31.

The 45,000-square-foot expansion includes six intensive care unit rooms, enhances emergency and urgent care, enlarges the pharmacy and expands respiratory therapy services, according to a June 22 news release from the health system. It also expands cardiology to include cardiac and pulmonary rehabilitation, increases the size of family waiting areas and allows for more hospital and clinical parking space.

Services in the new hospital wing begin June 26, according to the release.