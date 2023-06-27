U of Cincinnati Medical Center completes emergency department expansion

University of Cincinnati Medical Center's 41,000-square-foot emergency department expansion will open July 9, NBC affiliate WLWT reported June 27.

The expanded emergency department will meet growing demands for level 1 trauma and emergency care in the region, according to the report. The expansion increases capacity and patient flow and also includes reconfigured access for ambulances and vehicles, four shock resection units, six dedicated behavioral health rooms and 10 well-equipped nursing stations.

The expansion is part of a $221 million Clifton campus revitalization project that began in October 2019, according to the report.